Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 16, 2020

We have a mostly dry week ahead of us this week, with the biggest weather story being that of a roller coaster ride on temps. We are very cool today and will stay that way tomorrow. Clouds will make way for some sun today, but we see better sun potential tomorrow. Minor clouds move over the northern part of the state overnight tonight, but will not be an issue south of US 30. WE cant rule out some lake effect snow flurries or sprinkles tomorrow morning in far NE parts of Ohio.

After a cold start on Wednesday, we see temps start to moderate in the afternoon. Then Thursday and Friday turn out partly to mostly sunny and much warmer with temps actually above normal over most of the state.

Saturday will see some clouds in over far northern OH as a warm front sets up just to our north. This will promote rain over WI, MI and Ontario. WE wont rule out a few scattered showers in northern tier counties, but really expect most of the state to be dry Saturday in central and southern OH. A cold front associated with this same system moves through Sunday bringing rain of .25″-1″ over all of Ohio (see map below). That moisture leaves next Monday morning.

Behind that system, we turn much colder again for Monday afternoon, Tuesday and next Wednesday in the lead up to Thanksgiving. Temps moderate next Wednesday afternoon as south flow returns at the finish of our 10 day window. We still look for a front to bring some rain potential later thanksgiving day into early Friday (27th)