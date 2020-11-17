Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 17, 2020

Share Facebook

Remaining dry the rest of this week. We are chilly today over most of Ohio as a reinforcing shot of cold air came across the Great Lakes overnight. But, we will start to see temps moderate tomorrow and then we turn outright warm Thursday and Friday. Great evaporation expected over the entire state, meaning we continue to see days suitable for fall tillage and fertilizer application.

A warm front sets up just to our north on Saturday and that will allow for some clouds and moisture to streak across northern parts of the state for Saturday. Rain totals are not impressive, but at this point we can not keep areas from I-70 north dry. The southern half of Ohio will stay dry Saturday. All areas are dry Sunday, but clouds will be building, particularly mid to late afternoon. A cold front sweeps through Ohio after midnight Sunday through Monday, bringing rain totals of .25″-.75″ with coverage of 90%. The map below shows updated rain potential for the Sunday-Monday event, with most moisture being done by Monday midday to early afternoon.

We turn much colder behind that cold front for the rest of the first half of next week. Tuesday-Wednesday we can expect temps to be below normal. Strong NW flow over the state means we have to put some lake effect snow potential into our forecast in north central and especially NE Ohio, but that will also drive more cloud formation over the entire state. Sun may be a bit of a premium behind the cold front, especially early on.

By Thanksgiving Day temps moderate, and we will be normal to a bit above normal. Right now we expect turkey day to be dry with some sun, but clouds likely increase late afternoon and evening, as a cold front lurks to the west. That cold front comes through to start the extended 11-16 day forecast window next Friday into early Saturday, with rain potential of .1″-.8″ and coverage of 75%.