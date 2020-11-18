Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 18, 2020

Share Facebook

No change in the near term forecast again this morning. We will be sunny and dry the rest of the week. Today is starting chilly again, but high pressure, where the coldest part of this Canadian air mass is centered, is moving off to the east quickly. We should see south winds develop this afternoon which will start to moderate our temps. Tomorrow and Friday will be sunny and warm with temps finally getting back to above normal levels.

Saturday features a mix of clouds and sun, but we still are watching a bit of moisture trying to streak across IL, IN and into western/central Ohio Saturday morning. Coverage is not dramatic at 30%, and precipitation potential is limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two in those areas. The rest of the state stays dry, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front pushes through the state Sunday, arriving early to mid afternoon in western OH and pushing east from there. Rains will develop with the front and continue into Monday morning. Most of the state likely stays in .25″-.75″ rain range, but we can see a few areas closer to an inch. The rains come through likely in 2 waves..one initially Sunday afternoon/eve, and then another one early Monday morning into midday. The map below shows an updated look at rain totals.

We turn colder behind that front as clouds give way to late day Monday. We are partly sunny and chilly next Tuesday as well. A new wrinkle in the forecast develops from midweek on. Scattered showers move over Ohio from overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday midday, bringing .1″-.4″ potential and coverage of 80%. Then after a bit of a break, we see moisture surging farther north out of a system on thanksgiving day in the afternoon, bringing rain potential with 60% coverage and totals of .1″-.5. Finally, on Friday we still have a strong front expected that can produce .25″-1″ rain over 90% of Ohio. So, the second half of next week is looking wetter now. The thanksgiving day rain potential we think will be part of the remains of a tropical system, so its arrival from the south is far from certain. But the new rain potential for early Wednesday is not related to southern moisture, and is the biggest change in the forecast this morning.