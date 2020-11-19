Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 19, 2020

Share Facebook

Sunny, windy and warm today, remaining breezy and mild tomorrow. We will be dry both days with good evaporation and good drying. Looks like two more days suitable for tillage, cleanup harvest or fertilizer application. South winds will be very strong today, though, so be ready for that.

Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sun in most areas, but we still see a bit of moisture streaking into SW and central OH early that may trigger an isolated shower or two. Coverage will be limited to 30%, and the day otherwise dry. However, clouds will be increasing in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next front.

That cold front arrives Sunday and lingers into midday Monday. Rain comes through in 2 waves with the front, giving rain totals of .25″-1″ over 90% of the state. We turn much colder behind the front for Monday afternoon, but should see clouds give way to some sun late.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Moisture returns for Wednesday with a chance for .1″-.5″ over 80% of the state. Then after a dry start to thanksgiving, clouds increase in the afternoon. A strong cold front is on the way for next Friday, the 27th. Rain potential is in a range of .25″-1″ again.

So, after these dry, warm days, our pattern gets much more active for the second half of this weekend through next week. The map below shows rain potential starting this weekend and going through next Friday.