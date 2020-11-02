Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 2, 2020

Share Facebook

Great forecast for the week. We see a fully dry period through next Monday…8 days straight with no rain. Even better, we see temps mostly above normal for the entire period, after today.

Today is a transition day, after cold air blasted into the state yesterday. We will see temps warmer than yesterday, but still normal to below normal for most of the state as Canadian high pressure settles in right on top of us. Sunshine dominates. AS we transition onto the backside of high pressure later this afternoon and evening, south winds become more predominant, and that will bring warmer back into Ohio.

Tomorrow will be sunny and milder, with highs back to near normal. The rest of the week will see more sunshine and temps above normal. In many cases, we will see highs Wednesday through the weekend 10-20 degrees above normal for early November. Clouds will start to increase next Monday afternoon, and that will provide a bit of a cap on temps that day, but we still will be warmer than normal.

Our next threat of rain arrives next Tuesday midday, afternoon and evening. Rains of .1″-.7″ will move over 90% of Ohio with that front into Tuesday night. Thunderstorms are not expected. The map below shows rain potential from the front the way we see it this morning.

Behind that front we turn sharply colder for next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday finishing the 10 day period and starting the extended 11-16 day window. Temps likely will rival what we just got done dealing with yesterday, but without the severe winds.

The rest of the extended period shows some warming into that following weekend through Monday the 16th. Another threat of rain develops near the end of the 16 day window for Tuesday afternoon and evening, November 17th