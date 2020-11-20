Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 20, 2020

Share Facebook

We are sunny, warm breezy and dry today, and stay mostly dry tomorrow. However, clouds become more prevalent tomorrow afternoon and we still cant completely rule out some minor moisture streaking into SW OH tomorrow morning and midday as part of a little ribbon of moisture moving across MO, southern IL and southern IN. If it holds together, we will see no more than a few hundredths to a tenth of light shower action in SW OH. Otherwise, the rest of the state sees a mix of clouds and sun for tomorrow, with more sun north of I-70 and more clouds south.

Rain moves across all areas of the state Sunday through Monday midday as a cold front sweeps through. Moisture comes likely in 2 waves, but combined rain totals remain unchanged at .25″-.75″ over a majority of the state and 1″ totals still possible in a small part of that. We turn colder Monday behind the front, but should see clouds give way to sun by late afternoon Monday.

WE are chilly but dry with partly sunny skies for next Tuesday. Then our next weather system pushes up into the region from the west and southwest Wednesday. This low tracks across IN and into NW OH/Southeast MI. Rain from the system ends up with 80% coverage with rain totals of .25″-.75″. Action should be done by a little after midnight next Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving day next Thursday looks a little better. We should see a mix of clouds and sun but a dry afternoon will be on the way with cooler air. Our system for late next week on Black Friday has fallen apart and we are keeping Friday, Saturday and Sunday dry. However, there is a strong front building in IL next Sunday, so we do expect showers to return to the state overnight next Sunday night into Monday the 30th in time to flip the calendar into December.

This forecast is a little less wet for next week, but still, we see 2 decent systems in the span of 4 days from Sunday through next Wednesday. The map below shows rain potential in that period. Temps will get cooler, but we are not “cold” by any means, and honestly look to average normal to a bit above normal the rest of this month.