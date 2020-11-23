Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 23, 2020

Share Facebook

Improving weather for Ohio over the next 48 hours, as we are now behind the system that brought rain and snow to the area yesterday and last night. Cold air is going to stay today, but we should see a turn to south winds tomorrow that moderate our temps just a bit. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today and a good deal of sun tomorrow before clouds start to increase tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Showers arrive ahead of sunrise Wednesday and continue through the day. Rain totals will easily run to .25″-.75″ with the outside potential of an inch in a few spots, although we do not think overly heavy rain will be a part of this setup. Low pressure is projected to pass by mostly NW of the state, keeping us in the warm sector for all precipitation. We expect all rain at this point, with no threat of wet snow. The map below shows rain potential form this event. Moisture is done in all areas Wednesday night. However, with west and NW flow early Thanksgiving morning, we wont rule out clouds and and perhaps a few lake effect wet snow flakes in far NE Ohio to start your turkey day.

Otherwise, the balance of Thanksgiving will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with more clouds likely in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Friday looks too with a good deal of sun and pleasant temps. The weekend starts nice with sunshine on Saturday. Clouds increase Sunday.

A strong storm complex is set to move through the Deep South Sunday, lifting NE. Right now, projections are for the low to track through Central TN and eastern KY, which will put good rains into Ohio overnight Sunday night and Monday. We think the low will try and shift farther south and east, but running into the Appalachians likely keeps a threat of moisture in our forecast for the start of next week. Right now, we are looking at potential of .5″-1″ over 100% of Ohio, but will be watching closely for better confirmation of storm track in the days ahead. Behind that event, we see plenty of clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday and a significant cold blast over the entire eastern corn belt. Temps will shift to well below normal as we flip the calendar to December, a stark contrast to most of November. The map below shows morning lows for Wednesday, December 3rd. While we don’t expect the cold snap to last long, it will be a harsh reminder that we are entering into December.