Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 24, 2020

Sun to start today, but clouds will be increasing. We have a strong system on the way to the area for tomorrow, and the clouds building today are associated with that. Temps today should moderate a touch vs what we saw yesterday. With the clouds today, we cant rule out a sprinkle or isolated shower over far northern OH, but think that coverage will be very hit and miss. The main threat will be from US 30 north, although it will be likely much farther north than that.

Rains move through the state tomorrow and tomorrow night. Rain totals will be from .25″ to 1″ with coverage at nearly 100% of the state. The map below shows updated potential. When the sun rises Thanksgiving morning, we likely see rains done in the eastern half of the state, but lingering showers through mid to late morning in the eastern half of OH. All areas should be precipitation free by Thursday afternoon, and temps stay normal to a bit above normal. Sun can even peek through in the afternoon.

We are sunny and dry from Friday right on through the weekend. Temps stay near normal and we see good evaporation. Next week, the system that we were watching in the Deep South looks to stay south, and that will allow sunshine to continue across the region. However, we see a big push of cold, Canadian air down into the region to start next week. We could be brutally cold for next Monday through Wednesday, even with sun and no precipitation. Temps can be the coldest of the season so far, and well below normal. We stay chilly but perhaps less dramatic next Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun.

So, the biggest rain threat and event out of the next 10 days will be tonight through thanksgiving morning. Otherwise, the forecast is drier.