Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 3, 2020

Great weather continues. Temps will keep climbing through the week and should be above normal in all areas by tomorrow, staying there through next Monday. We expect excellent dry down through the period with high evaporation rates. There will be no weather related obstacles to harvest from today through next Monday.

Our next threat of rain comes Tuesday with the arrival of a cold front. The front brings rain totals of .25″-.75 to 80% of Ohio Tuesday midday through Tuesday night. A secondary surge of moisture looks to swing through Thursday ahead of the arrival of much colder air. The second wave has potential for and additional .1″-.4″ over 70% of the state. The map below shows two day combined rain totals from the event Tuesday-Wednesday next week.

Behind that system, much colder air races into finish the week Thrusday-Friday. We will take temps to belwo romal levels, but only for a few days. TEmps moderate negt weekend.

The extended 11-16 day period shows moisture to start the following week on Monday the 16th, but then dry on the way through Friday the 20th.