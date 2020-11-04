Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 4, 2020

Share Facebook

Weather continues to look great for harvest and field work across the area. Actually weather just looks great, period! For early November, this is a very, very nice stretch. Temps the next few days will be above normal, right on through next Monday. Sunshine dominates as well. We see no threat of moisture until closer to midweek next week.

Clouds increase next Tuesday, but we are continuing to leave precipitation out of the forecast until overnight Tuesday night. From Tuesday night through Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, we see 2 waves of moisture coming through with this weather system. Rain totals remain at .25″-1″ over 90% of Ohio, and the updated map of potential is below.

Behind next week’s midweek system, we turn colder for Thursday and Friday. WE should be dry with sunshine returning, but expect temps to be below normal, and that will be a marked change from the prior 7 days. Still, the air mass coming does not look as cold as the potential it had a few days ago.

The extended period starts off next weekend dry, with sunshine Saturday and then increasing clouds Sunday. A frontal boundary comes in Sunday night through Monday the 16th, with rain potential of .25″-1″ and coverage at 90%. Additional showers are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday bringing .1″”-.5″ more precipitation. Then we are sunny and dry for Thursday the 19th on through the end of the extended period Friday the 20th. Temps will be near normal.