Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 5, 2020

No change in the near term forecast. We remain sunny, warm and dry through the weekend and early next week. Great dry down potential, and high evaporation rates.

Rain may nose into far NW Ohio next Tuesday, but will only affect a few counties. We really don’t see frontal boundary rain arriving into the state until overnight Tuesday night. Then showers linger through Wednesday. 30 rain totals will be .25″-.1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows updated totals and coverage.

Behind that frontal system we turn partly sunny and drier again next Thursday and Friday. Temps will be cooler, but not cold. Expect near to slightly below normal temps for those days.

The following weekend is cool with temps near normal and a mix of clouds and sun. Then the rest of the extended 11-16 day forecast period is drier. WE may not see meaningful precipitation threats until closer to November 20th.