Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 6, 2020

Warmer air is back in over Ohio for the rest of the week and weekend. We will see temps well above normal for early November, and precipitation remains at bay. We are extending our dry period through next Tuesday, with no precipitation forming over Ohio until Wednesday.

Scattered showers move through next Wednesday with a cold front. Rain totals do not look that impressive, and we are dropping totals this morning to .05″-.6″ over the state for the time being. We think the threat of thunderstorms is lower now, and the moisture footprint over all is smaller, but we will not rush to take out a lot of moisture just yet. We will take another look on Monday morning, but for now, the precipitation outlook is shown below. We expect coverage of rain on Wednesday to be 50%.

Behind that frontal boundary, we are mostly dry for overnight Wednesday and and Thursday. We will be cooler, but not cold. Next Friday another minor threat of moisture arrives, but coverage is hit and miss. WE can see a few thunderstorms in far south central OH, near the river, but outside of that, rain totals will be a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 50%.

Dry for next weekend, Saturday and Sunday to finish the 10 day window. The extended 11-16 day period looks mostly dry too, after a cold front early on for Monday the 16th into Tuesday the 17th. Rain totals there can be .25″-.75″, coverage 80%.