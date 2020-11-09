Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 9, 2020

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry weather continues as we start this week. We should see excellent potential for field work today and tomorrow with above normal temps remaining across the entire state. Moisture does not look to arrive with our next system until near or after midnight Tuesday night. The showers then continue through a large part of Wednesday. Most of the state just sees general showers, but we are now watching better potential for thunderstorms in central and southern OH Wednesday morning to midday. Because of that, we are going to bump the top end of our rain range a bit, and will look for .25″- 1″ over 90% of Ohio from the midweek system. Rain ends quickly over the NW third of the state, with sun likely returning by midday, but south and eastern parts of Ohio likely see rain linger into mid to late afternoon. The map at right shows rain potential from Midnight Tuesday night through sunset Wednesday.

We are dry statewide again for Thursday and Friday. Temps will be cooler than what we expect today and tomorrow and what we saw this past weekend. But, overall, we are still near to even slightly above normal, so you can not call this a major cold push at all. We see good drying and evaporation.

After a sunny start Saturday, clouds return in the afternoon. This will lead to our second front crossing the region overnight Saturday night through Sunday. This one has good precipitation potential again, with coverage at 100% of the state. Once again we are putting rain totals at .25″-1″, but think that a majority of Ohio will be .75″ or less. The best chance for the highest rain totals will be central to SW OH.

Behind that frontal complex, we do turn cooler for the balance of the 10 day period. We are partly to mostly sunny, cool and dry for Monday through next Wednesday. Temps will be below normal for Tuesday and Wednesday with the coldest air in early Wednesday morning.

the extended 11-16 day forecast window reverts back to mostly dry. Temps start to moderate Wednesday afternoon. Then we are sunny, warm and dry for next Thursday and Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday the 21st, bringing shower potential of a few hundredths to .4″ of liquid. Behind that system we swing back cooler for Sunday the 22nd on through Tuesday the 24th, but temps start to moderate by the afternoon of the 24th. WE will be dry overall that week in the lead up to thanksgiving.