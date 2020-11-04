Ohio Cattlemen’s Association moving forward with new format for January annual meeting

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will be moving forward with a new format for the OCA annual meeting being held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The location of the meeting is new for 2021 as it has moved to the Hilton Columbus/Polaris located at 8700 Lyra Dr. in Columbus.

This year’s event will focus on the need to conduct the business of the association while protecting the safety and welfare of OCA members. The 2021 event will look different with a new schedule that includes educational presentations both virtual and in-person, policy development and the recognition of award winners and Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) scholarship recipients all scheduled into one daylong program.

Attendance for the event will be limited to comply with all COVID safety precautions and regulations. The traditional evening awards banquet will be discontinued for 2021 to allow members to focus on association business and then return to their farms.

All attendees must be OCA members. The schedule for the event and sponsorship opportunities are both available on the OCA website at ohiocattle.org. Please contact the OCA office at 614-873-6736 with any questions.