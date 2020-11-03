Ohio Field Leader Podcast kicks off

Share Facebook

Over 4.8 million acres of soybeans are planted in Ohio, making it is the state’s largest crop. Soybean growers continuously evaluate their crop and look for ways to improve production while protecting the environment. To help connect soybean growers with the latest research and industry developments, the Ohio Soybean Council through the soybean checkoff has created The Ohio Field Leader Podcast. Every month, podcast host Dusty Sonnenberg will visit with agricultural leaders and researchers to discuss soybean production, best management practices, precision agricultural technology and environmental and water quality topics.

“The Ohio Field Leader Podcast is an opportunity for soybean growers to take a deeper dive into various subjects surrounding soybean production and related topics,” Sonnenberg said. “Each month, I visit with experts in the field to take an in-depth look at what is new in the industry as it relates to soybean production and best management practices. We will talk about the application of new technology, as well as what is being done to protect and improve the environment. Listeners get a 360-degree view of how current research funded by the soybean checkoff is interconnected in a systems approach to generating greater profitability and sustainability on the farm.”

A new podcast is released the first of every month and is available anywhere you get your podcasts, or on the podcast page of OCJ.com.