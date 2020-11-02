Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 178 | The Corn Queen

Share Facebook

Matt, Kolt, and Dusty host this week with some exciting news! Dusty is the host of the brand spanking new Ohio Field Leader Podcast in affiliate with the soybean checkoff and Ohio Soybean Council. Interviews this week include a sneak peak interview from Dusty with Mark Loux for the Ohio Field Leader Podcast. Dale talked to Tadd Nicholson from the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association on the Next Generation Fuels Act. Matt interviewed Patty Mann who is the first female to become president of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association. Matt also talked to Leo Bastos who is the head of Carbon Business Model for Bayer Crop Science, about the Bayer Carbon Initiative.