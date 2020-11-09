Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 179 | Dusty for President

Matt, Dusty, and Kolt host this week with guest Ben Brown of the Ohio State University, talking about the OSU Agriculture and Outlook Conference starting Monday, November, 9th. Matt includes a few interviews this week, one with Brady Campbell about the Virtual Shepherds Symposium, and two interviews with Between the Rows farmers, Jake Heilmann and Willie Murphy. We thank the Veterans that have served our country as we observe Veterans Day on Wednesday.
Check Also
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020 -- Another sunny, dry day over Ohio, but we do have a cold front moving toward the region for tonight. Temps will be well above normal for one more day...