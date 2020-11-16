Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 180 |Grazing and Ag Outlook

November 16, 2020 Audio, Featured News, Multimedia, Podcasts Leave a comment

We’ve hit 180 Podcast Episodes! Matt, Kolt and Dusty host today, while Dusty talks about the Ag Outlook Conference Last week. He has a series of interviews from the conference with (in no particular order) Ben Brown, Dr. Ani Katchova, Blake Hudan, and Brent Sohngen. And Matt has an interview with Chris Penrose on winter grazing. Find more online at ocj.com! 

Check Also

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020 -- We are chilly today over most of Ohio as a reinforcing shot of cold air came across the Great Lakes overnight. But, we will start to see temps moderate tomorrow and then we turn outright warm Thursday and Friday...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved