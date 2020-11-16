Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 180 |Grazing and Ag Outlook

We’ve hit 180 Podcast Episodes! Matt, Kolt and Dusty host today, while Dusty talks about the Ag Outlook Conference Last week. He has a series of interviews from the conference with (in no particular order) Ben Brown, Dr. Ani Katchova, Blake Hudan, and Brent Sohngen. And Matt has an interview with Chris Penrose on winter grazing. Find more online at ocj.com!
