Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 181 |It’s Thanksgiving, Editor Matt!

Dusty, Matt, and Kolt host this week, and talk about what their Thanksgiving’s will look like this year! Charlie Kail, and Willie Murphy- two of the Between the Rows farmers, wrap up their harvest with an interview with Matt. Dusty talked to Alex and Laura Lindsay about the 2020 growing season and wrapping up harvest. We at OCJ & OAN wish you a safe and gracious Thanksgiving!