Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 182 | It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like South American Updates

Kolt and Matt host this week with guest, OCJ marketing specialist, Rise Labig! Rise talks about our South America Updates that start up around this time of year. We are excited to share the South American stories! Kolt and Dale attended the virtual National Association of Farm Broadcasters Convention last week. Kolt has three interviews from the convention. All of that and more at ocj.com!
Check Also
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 1, 2020
December 1, 2020 -- While the main storm center is past us off to the east and north, we have another day of cold air, blustery conditions and wrap around moisture working through Ohio...