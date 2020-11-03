Rattan Lal, Hans Kok headline Dec. 3 Ohio No-till Conference

Share Facebook

By Randall Reeder, Ohio State University Extension (retired)

We plan to have a hybrid conference (combination of in-person at Der Dutchman and broadcast live online by Ohio Ag Net). With COVID-19 issues we might have to change.

At Der Dutchman Restaurant, Plain City, we will be limited to 140 participants (pre-registration required). Most of the speakers will be in-person. Rattan Lal plans to present live, but virtually.

The program will start at 9:00 a.m., with Dr. Hans Kok, Program Director, CTIC, speaking on “Soil Health and Cover Crops: Effect on Environment.”

Cover crops have many benefits, both short term and long term. Cover crops improve water quality by reducing runoff, and loss of soil and nitrogen.

Interestingly, cover crops pull more phosphorus from deep in the soil, meaning no P fertilizer may be needed for 10 years or more. The effect of cover crops on P getting into Lake Erie is still not clear.

Adding wheat to a corn/soybean rotation provides more opportunities to achieve maximum benefits from cover crops. Hans Kok will also explain how cover crops can help switch to continuous no-till with no loss in yield.

Dr. Rattan Lal, Soil Science Distinguished University Professor, OSU, will speak on “Managing Soil for Food and Climate.”

In accepting the 2020 World Food Prize, Lal said, “I strongly believe the health of soil, plants, animals, and people are equal systems — one and indivisible. Soil is like a bank account. You cannot withdraw more than you put in. It must be managed carefully, and input of biomass-carbon into the soil must exceed output by erosion and decomposition.”

Lal’s pioneering research on the restoration of soil health in Africa, Asia, and Latin America led to revelations that impacted agricultural yields, natural resource conservation, and climate change mitigation. The agricultural practices Lal has advocated, such as no-tillage and cover crops, are now at the heart of efforts to improve agricultural systems in the tropics and globally.

The program will include the presentation of scholarships to six college students. It will end at 3:00 pm. Weather permitting, we will go to the Fred Yoder farm to view the cover crop plots that Cody Beacom (Bird Agronomics) planted in July.

Registration: Pre-Registration only: $35.00 (by Nov. 25), limited to 140 people. Two choices: Register online at: OhioNoTillCouncil.com, or send a check (payable to Ohio No-Till Council) to Bret Margraf, Seneca Cons. District, 3140 South S.R. 100, Suite D, Tiffin, OH 44883.

You can choose to watch, live, online, at no cost. The program will be on Facebook.com/OhioNotillCouncil. If you don’t have Facebook, go to our website to watch: OhioNo-TillCouncil.com.