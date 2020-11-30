River Valley FFA chapter participates in the CDE contest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

As all FFA members know being able to participate in the CDE contests is very important because we need these to be able to pass our class, but also these are great ways to learn new skills that you carry throughout your life. Since the 2019-2020 school year got cut short, most FFA members were not able to compete in some of the more popular CDE’s such as livestock, equine, and poultry judging, as well as wildlife. When we finally returned back to school most of us had many questions regarding how the contests would go on this year due to the fact that the chapters were not able to compete in face to face competitions. Once we started getting back into the swing of things, we finally got the word that most of the CDE’s for now were going to be completed virtually. As probably many others, we weren’t quite sure what this was going to look at when it came to taking the online test. Over the past few weeks our chapter members had the opportunity to compete in the soils CDE as well as wildlife. We all knew that this wasn’t going to be like the normal contest that we usually compete in, but we for sure tried our hardest. Not only did we get to participate in some online CDE’s recently, usually around the end of March the state dairy judging and handling takes place, but because of COVID-19 that was postponed and ended up being in August. One chapter member actually got to participate in the dairy handling despite everything that has been going on. Through all of these rough and uncertain times, the River Valley FFA chapter has certainly made the best of everything thrown at us and we aren’t slowing down. We as a chapter are excited to see what the rest of the school year throws at us and are prepared to make any adjustments that may need to be taken in order to continue doing what we love.