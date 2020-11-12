Simulating the future of crops and CO2

Share Facebook

Five years ago, the United Nations committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. Since then, however, world hunger has continued to rise. Nearly 9% of the global population is now undernourished, according to a2020 report from the FAO, and climate variability is a leading factor driving us off course.

Over the past 30 years, a network of 14 long-term research facilities spanning five continents has simulated future levels of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to forecast the impact on crops. Importantly, these “Free-Air Concentration Enrichment” (FACE) experiments are conducted outside in real-world field conditions to capture the complex environmental factors that impact crop growth and yield.

A recent review published in Global Change Biologysynthesizes 30 years of FACE data to grasp how global crop production may be impacted by rising CO 2 levels and other factors. The study portends a less optimistic future than the authors’ previous review published 15 years ago in New Phytologist.

“There are likely genetic solutions, should society decide to act on these — however, time is short,” said co-author Stephen Long, Ikenberry Endowed University Chair of Crop Sciences and Plant Biology at the University of Illinois. “It’s quite shocking to go back and look at just how much CO 2 concentrations have increased over the lifetime of these experiments,” said co-author Lisa Ainsworth, a research plant physiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS). “We are reaching the concentrations of some of the first CO 2 treatments 30 years back. The idea that we can check the results of some of the first FACE experiments in the current atmosphere is disconcerting.”

The reviews consider two groups of plants: most crops are C3 (including soybean, cassava, and rice), which are less efficient at turning CO 2 and light into energy through the process of photosynthesis. C4 plants, such as corn and sugarcane, supercharge photosynthesis by using some of the light energy they receive to concentrate CO 2 within their leaves, making them up to 60% more efficient.

In C3 crops, oxygen inhibits photosynthesis, which is diminished by increasing the concentration of CO 2 . This is why many commercial greenhouse growers raise CO 2 levels to boost photosynthesis and the yields of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and other greenhouse crops. So will the increase in atmospheric CO 2 — that we are causing through our use of fossil fuels and deforestation — have the same effect?

As in their previous review, but this time with 10 times more studies, the authors show that elevation of CO 2 to levels expected for the second half of this century could increase C3 crops’ yields by 18% with adequate nutrients and water.

“So should we anticipate a bounty as CO 2 rises?” said Long, who is a member of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. “Sadly not because rising CO 2 is the primary cause of change in the global climate system. The anticipated 2 degree C rise in temperature, caused primarily by this increase in CO 2 , could halve yields of some of our major crops, wiping out any gain from CO 2 .”

While CO 2 increased yields, it also caused important quality losses; many crops showed lower mineral nutrient and protein contents. This yield response is also much smaller under the conditions of low nitrogen fertilization, which is the situation for many farmers in the world’s poorer countries. Alarmingly, what has become apparent since the first review is that our major food crops become considerably more vulnerable to pests and diseases at higher CO 2 .

“Lots of people have presumed that rising CO 2 is largely a good thing for crops: assuming more CO 2 will make the world’s forests greener and increase crop yields,” Ainsworth said. “The more recent studies challenge that assumption a bit. We’re finding that when you have other stresses, you don’t always get a benefit of elevated CO 2 .”

On a more positive note, the authors show that there is sufficient genetic variation within our major crops to overcome some of these negative effects and capitalize on the yield benefit of higher CO 2 .