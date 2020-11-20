Trade Talk virtual style | NAFB 2020🎙

Share Facebook

By Dale Minyo and Kolt Buchenroth

Each year, our broadcast team travels to Kansas City, Missouri to the National Association of Farm Broadcasting annual convention. It’s here we get to connect with and interview representatives from ag companies and organizations from across the country. We also get to catch up with our farm broadcasting colleagues from across the country and eat far too much food. The signature day is the “Trade Talk” trade show where the nation’s farm broadcasters carry their microphones and recorders to interview the different exhibitors. This year, we traded in our airplane tickets, luggage and Kansas City BBQ for our laptops as we attended the first ever virtual convention. We spent Thursday bouncing between Zoom calls to conduct nearly 30 interviews with companies across the country. While portions of these interviews will air on Ohio Ag Net radio programming in the coming days, the full interviews are posted here.

AGI SureTrack

AGI SureTrack Overview

Anuvia Plant Nutrients

Anuvia Plant Nutrients Overview

BASF

Soybean Insects

Engenia

Credenz and Zitavo

Bayer

Xtend

Dekalb/Asgrow

Bayer Plus

Channel Seeds

Channel Overview

Derecho

Brevant Seeds

Brevant Seeds Overview

Central Life Sciences

Central Life Sciences Overview

Corteva

Enlist Trait Technology

Farm Credit

Grain Outlook for 2021

Indigo Ag

Carbon Credit & Sequestration Program

Marketplace Platform

Nutrien Ag Solutions

MAP + MST Technology

Pivot Bio

Nitrogen Usage Study

Syngenta

Soybean Cyst Nematode & Sudden Death Syndrome

UPL

UPL Company Overview

Valent U.S.A. | FarmLink