Ohio pig farmer and President-Elect of the Ohio Pork Council, Ryan McClure, (left) pictured with Linda Hamilton, CEO, West Ohio Food Bank (right) for donations of pork products earlier this year. Photo by Meghann Winters, Ohio Pork Council.

U.S. pork producers “Give-a-Ham”

November 25, 2020 Livestock, Top Headlines Leave a comment

The National Pork Producers Council launched the “Give-a-Ham” challenge, a national social media campaign encouraging hog farmers and those involved in the industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit. The “Give-a-Ham” challenge began Nov. 23 and runs through the end of the year.

“With so many Americans struggling with COVID-related financial challenges, this year’s ‘Give-a-Ham’ challenge takes on special meaning,” said Howard “AV” Roth, NPPC president. “Giving back to our communities is a core value of hog farmers nationwide; it’s gratifying to come together as an industry this time of year to serve those in need.”

Throughout the COVID pandemic, U.S. hog farmers and numerous state associations that represent them have donated to local food banks, providing a collective 15.7 million pounds — or 222.8 million servings — of pork through Oct. 31.

“I’m proud to be part of an industry that has already made significant contributions this year to help those less fortunate and look forward to participating in the ‘Give-a-Ham’ challenge, paying it forward with pork,” Roth said.

Participants are encouraged to share their stories on social media using the #GiveaHam hashtag.

