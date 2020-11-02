UK trade deal update

Share Facebook

The U.S. and the U.K. need to complete talks on a new free trade agreement (FTA) before the administration’s Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) expires, Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told reporters last week.

“It’s very necessary that this is hurried along either in another Trump administration or in a Biden administration, because TPA…is going to phase out the middle of next year. And if it is not done by then, it’s questionable when it will get done,” he said.

The current TPA authorization expires on July 1, 2021, so a trade deal would have to be signed before then. Earlier this month, the U.S. and the UK began their fifth round of trade talks, in the hopes of soon completing an FTA.