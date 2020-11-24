United Producers, Inc. announces hiring of Beef on Dairy Manager

Share Facebook

United Producers, Inc. (UPI), the Midwest’s largest livestock marketing cooperative, is pleased to announce that Clay Fredericks has joined its team as the beef on dairy manager.

The new position was created to expand services for UPI members following significant growth in breeding beef on dairy across the country. In 2020, approximately 2 million “beef on dairy calves” were born in the U.S., with 2021 estimates at 2.7 million.

“We are pleased to welcome Clay to our team while expanding new, services for our UPI members who are involved in, or interested in beef on dairy initiatives,” said Mike Bumgarner, UPI president & CEO. “Clay’s extensive experience in this specific area will be a great benefit to our members, and we look forward to seeing him put his skills to work.”

Fredericks’ responsibilities in his new role will include overseeing beef on dairy initiatives, creating new opportunities for dairies, growers and end-users. He will work heavily on data management, logistical coordinating and relationship building to create new and exciting opportunities for UPI’s members.

Prior to joining the UPI team, Fredericks worked as a beef on dairy coordinator for ST Genetics in Navastoa, Texas. He has worked on both the livestock and grain side of the ag industry for 15 years. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Morrisville State College with a focus on Ag Business Development. He was born and raised on a 90-cow tie-stall Holstein dairy in New York.

UPI serves 35,000 members in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee, handling approximately 3 million head of livestock per year. UPI also offers risk management services, including marketing agreements and brokerage services; and offers competitive credit services for agricultural, farm machinery and livestock financing. For more information, visit www.uproducers.com or follow United Producers, Inc. on Facebook.