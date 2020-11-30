Update on Ohio weed management

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Harold Watters, Ohio State University Extension agronomist

I had a few more results come in after last month’s report. And since then the Xtend label has been approved, so there seems to be enthusiasm for better weed control next year, too. Our OSU Extension AgNR educators have been conducting fall weed surveys in Ohio soybean fields since 2006. That was about 10 years after the introduction of Roundup Ready soybeans and we were starting to see break throughs and wanted to document those occurrences.

Statewide, for 2020, our most frequently observed weed was again marestail as has been regularly seen since 2006 I believe. And the other weed we usually see is giant ragweed, see Table 1.

Table 1. Statewide results of fall soybean weed survey. Weed and percentage found:

Marestail (Horseweed) 21% Giant ragweed 21% Volunteer corn 13% Waterhemp 12% Velvetleaf 10% Grasses 9% Weed free 40%

Waterhemp statewide is again a problem, even THE major problem, in some areas of the state. The survey put us at 40% of the fields as weed free, up significantly from last year’s 29%. And where the county person identified the grass, there were high hits on barnyard grass, yellow foxtail and fall panicum as well as giant foxtail. Some of the grass appearance I chalk up to the wet early season in the south and the dry conditions after herbicide application in the north. Generally, though, for 2020 the county folks said, “Wow, it sure is clean out there.”

There were about 2,750 fields and 155,000 acres sampled to make these observations. Enough that we have a good idea of what is happening in each region of the state. The OSU folks will report on local results and answer questions as we have our winter meetings and virtual Pesticide Licensing recertification programs.

We conduct the Fall Soybean Weed Survey by driving 80 miles on the road in each county and rank weed control on a 1 to 3 scale — with a 1 a very few weeds and a 3 a trashy mess. In Table 2 is a listing of the counties in the survey and the Extension educator there. This year we had the most counties surveyed — 31 — so the educators are definitely working for you, and want to learn what is happening in their county. And maybe it’s from the boredom of sitting through too many Zoom meetings, so they had to get outside. Thanks to them all.

Table 2. County and Extension educator for the 2020 Fall Soybean Weed Survey.