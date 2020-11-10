Utica FFA Attends Virtual National FFA Convention

Share Facebook

By: Georgia Gamble, chapter reporter

This year’s National Convention was held online through online sessions and a custom website. There were many other activities offered through the website to make the National Convention experience even better.

This allowed for all FFA members to participate in the National Convention. Members participated in the Connect rooms, where they chatted with other FFA members across the country, the Blue Room about new technology, and checked out the expo. The Utica FFA Chapter hosted a watch party to view one of the sessions. 35 of our FFA members came and participated. The session included National Chapter Awards, Agricultural Proficiency Awards, Yomar Roman’s retiring address, and many other awards and events. After the session, the members were all given a snack to go. We also celebrated graduates Seth Blake and Trina Orr for earning their American FFA Degrees, which less than 1% of all FFA members earn.