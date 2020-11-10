Utica FFA Participates in Virtual State Soils

Share Facebook

By: Georgia Gamble, chapter reporter

Abby Paxton, Kenneth Daveport and Emily Hill

Utica FFA’s first CDE (Career Development Event) this year was the State Ag and Urban Soils CDE. This year the whole competition was done online due to COVID- 19. The Ag team was composed of Emily Hill, Abby Paxton, and Kenneth Davenport. The team placed 74th out of 164 teams. Emily placed 107th, Abby Paxton 351st, and Kenneth Davenport placed 749th out of 1,096 participants.

Chris Young and Matt Hite

The Urban team placed 93rd out of 108 teams. Chris Young placed 199th and Matt Hite placed 472nd out of 587 participants. Students were able to watch videos to identify soil textures, viewed pictures of soil pits, took an online knowledge test and a soil survey test.