Virtual National Convention: A Success for Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 a group of members of the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA chapter would have boarded a bus and headed to the 93rd National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana.This year, instead of going to Indianapolis, Indiana, FFA members tuned in virtually to celebrate the accomplishments of specific members and chapters across the Nation this past year. Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA had some accomplishments and would have been recognized on the stage at the National Convention. This year, the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA chapter was rated a 3 Star Chapter, which is the highest rating a chapter can receive nationally. Within the chapter, member Justin Miller, received his American Degree. This is the highest degree achievable by an FFA member. Because of his outstanding SAE and FFA involvement, Justin was able to earn this degree.In previous years, the members that have gone to this trip have made many great memories and new experiences. Instead of going to the 93rd National FFA Convention, the FFA Chapter brought it to us. During the FFA members class period with FFA Advisor, Carmen Hartzell, the members watched the session of their preference. This included keynote speakers, talent shows, and award sessions. Every year when the chapter goes to the National Convention, the members visit a very professional and fancy restaurant. To fill in for this missed experience, Romers Catering supplied silverware, plates, napkins, and glasses, to have this experience in the classroom. Employees, also FFA members, Lilly Severance and Kaden Mote served the FFA Members in their classes with advisor, Carmen Hartzell. The members ordered off a menu and learned proper etiquette when in a professional environment. On Saturday, October 3, the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter participated in the National Day of Service by giving meals to farmers in the fields (Meals on Wheels). Usually, when the chapter has done Meals on Wheels in previous years, advisors Carmen Hartzell and Gwen Bergman have taken the members to fields within Darke County. This year the members and their families went individually to follow the Coronavirus Regulations.

The 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo may have been held virtually this year, but numbers indicate that many members across the country enjoyed the event. There were more than 217,415 viewers and participants of the event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made in late June to host the largest student event virtually this year instead of in-person.