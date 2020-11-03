West Holmes FFA members participate in the state soils contest

Share Facebook

By: Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

On October 20th, 11 West Holmes FFA members participated in the state soils contest. The Rural team placed 39th in the state out of 164 teams. Individually Sarah Irwin was 182nd, Becca Schuch was 211th, Alysa Pringle was 315th, Dakotah Ringwalt was 417th, Jess Miller was 486th, and Garrett Houin was 515th, out of 1,083 individuals. The Urban team was 68th out of 106 teams. Individually Maria Steiner was 265th, Olivia Sampsel was 307th, Blaine Winkler was 397th, Pacee Miller was 457th, and Kadan McDougale was 486th out of 572 individuals.

On October 14th, 10 West Holmes FFA members participated in the district soils contest. This contest consists of finding the slope of the soil, ribboning, and an online test. The Rural team placed 3rd out of 9 teams. Individually Sarah Irwin was 4th, Becca Schuch was 8th, Dakotah Ringwalt was 14th, Jess Miller was 21st, and Alysa Pringle was 26th, out of 47 individuals. The Urban team placed 4th out of 8 teams. Individually Maria Steiner was 16th, Pacee Miller was 17th, Blaine Winkler was 18th, Garrett Houin was 24th, and Kadan McDougale was 29th out of 40 individuals.

Thanks to the Ashland SWCD, Gem Hill Holsteins, and Atterholt Farms for hosting District and County.