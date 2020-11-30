West Holmes FFA National Proficiency Finalist

Share Facebook

By: Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

Jayme Pennell

During the virtual 93rd National FFA Convention at the end of October, West Holmes FFA member Jayme Pennell was recognized as a national proficiency finalist in the Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management category. As a part of the national competition, Jayme had to create a 5-minute video explaining his supervised agricultural experience and answering questions for the judges. Jayme’s SAE involves reclaiming 11 acres of family land where he planted pine and hardwood trees, planted food plots for pollinators, and constructed a water source from a pre existing spring on the property. Jayme will receive a pin and a $500 monetary award for being a finalist. Congratulations Jayme!