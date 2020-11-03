West Holmes FFA October 2020 meeting

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

On October 22nd, the West Holmes FFA chapter held its annual meeting at West Holmes High School. The meeting was brought to order by President Jayme Pennell. After conducting opening ceremonies they went onto officer reports and new business. The following motions were made: Kyle Mowery moved and Dawson Doretich seconded to have either Koleson McCoy or Janessa Hill as our speaker for the Greenhand Initiation and Chapter Degree Ceremonies. Motion passed. Pacee Miller moved and Kyle Mowery seconded to hold an awareness fair before the November meeting. Motion passed. Dakotah Ringwalt moved and Garrett Houin seconded to send two teams to the District 8 trap shoot and have each member pay $15 for registration. Motion passed. Jess Miller moved and Sarah Irwin seconded to participate in a virtual leadership night. Motion passed. Garrett Houin moved and Kyle Mowery seconded to have all fruit money due by December 16. Motion passed. Samantha Kendall moved and Ally Ogi seconded to approve fruit sale incentives as recommended by the Ag Business Class. Motion passed. Becca Schuch moved and Sarah Irwin seconded to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed. Meeting adjourned at 11:25 am.