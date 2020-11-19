West Holmes FFA participated in the District 2 job interview contest

Share Facebook

By: Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

(R-L): Ashley Tate, Ally Ogi, Jayme Pennell, Becca Schuch, and Maren Drzazga

On Thursday, November 5th, 5 West Holmes FFA members participated in the District 2 job interview contest held virtually from Wynford High School. Ashley Tate placed 1st in the Junior/Senior division and will be moving onto the state contest on December 5th. Maren Drzazga was 4th in the freshman division. Becca Schuch was 4th in the Sophomore division. Ally Ogi was 4th in the Junior Division, and Jayme Pennell was 6th in the Senior division.

On Thursday, October 29th, 10 West Holmes FFA members participated in the chapter job interview contest held virtually with Northwestern and Hillsdale FFA chapters. Members went through an interview process and wrote a cover letter and resume and filled out an application. The Freshman members who participated are Zoee Snow, Maren Drzazga, Emily Harrower, Laina Croskey, and Wyatt Schlauch. Emily Sheely Sophomores who participated were Becca Schuch and Alysa Pringle. Juniors who participated were Ally Ogi, Cora Crilow, and Chloe Shumaker. Maren Drzazga, Becca Schuch, and Ally Ogi will move on to the district contest. Jayme Pennell and Ashley Tate also participated in the chapter contest for extra practice before the district competition.