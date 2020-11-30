West Holmes FFA participated in Trap Shoot

Share Facebook

By: Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

On Saturday, November 7th, The West Holmes FFA participated in the district 8 trap shoot contest at the Jefferson County Sportsmans Club. Team 1 with a score of 168/250 consisted of Jayme Pennell 37, Tyler Eichelberger 36, Wyatt Myers 34, Addison Yates 32, and Dyllan Bender 29. Team 2 with a score of 129/250 consisted of Becca Schuch 42, Emma Stitzlein 40, Amy Hughes 28, Laina Croskey 18, and Ashley Tate 1. Team3 had a score of 101/200 and consisted of Kalan Bowling 29, Maison Carter 25, Olivia Sampsel 24, and Logan Vansickle 23. Team 1 placed 3rd overall, team 2 placed 6th overall and team 3 placed 7th overall. There were a total of 8 teams in the contest. We had 4 girls get in the top 5 overall female shooters. Becca Schuch was 1st with a 42, Emma Stitzlein was 2nd with a 40, Amy Hughes was 4th with a 28, and Olivia Sampsel was tied for 5th with a 24.

Ashley Tate, Becca Schuch, Emma Stitzlein, Amy Hughes, and Laina Croskey