West Liberty-Salem 2020-2021 Officer Team

By: Madeline Hutton, Chapter Reporter

The West Liberty- Salem FFA had their annual officer interviews on September 30th. A variety of questions were asked of the applicants, making sure that they were fit for the positions. Positions were elected on November 1st. Cooper Havens is the new FFA President, Morgan Damron is the Vice President, Trinity Perkins the Secretary with Gavin Woodruff as the Co-Secretary, Madeline Hutton Reporter with Dylan Glunt as the Co-Reporter, Marissa Bailey the Treasurer with Hayden King as the Co-Treasurer, Maddox Havens the Historian, Dawson Jenkins the Sentinel, and Olivia Muirhead the Student Advisor. The FFA chapter is very excited to have the new officer team in swing for the 2020-2021 school year.