Wet weather slows harvest

Precipitation throughout the week continued to slow harvest and other field activities, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 91

percent adequate to surplus by week’s end, up 7 percentage points from the previous week. Average temperatures for the week were 4.2 degrees below historical normals and the entire State averaged 1.56 inches of precipitation. There were 2.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 1.

Soybean and corn harvest progress fell further behind normal. Soybeans were 77 percent harvested by week’s end compared with the 5-year average of 86 percent, while soybeans moisture content was at 14 percent. Forty-one percent of the corn was harvested compared to the five-year average of 65 percent. Corn moisture content was rated 22 percent. Alfalfa hay fourth cutting was at 93 percent, behind last year by 5 percentage points. Other hay third cutting was at 94 percent, 5 percentage points behind last year. Fifty percent of corn was rated good to excellent condition compared to 38 percent the previous year and 69 percent of winter wheat was rated good to excellent condition.

