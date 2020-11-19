Zane Trace FFA Members Host Awards Luncheon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Zane Trace FFA members found a way to celebrate the accomplishments of members throughout the past year of chapter activities despite the fact that their annual spring parent-member banquet was cancelled. Chapter officers worked with school administrators and teachers to plan a socially distanced chapter award luncheon in the high school gymnasium on Friday, November 13th. The awards program included Chapter Star winners, proficiency awards, recognition of CDE teams and top fundraisers from the past year. Six members who received their State FFA degree were also recognized and 52 first year FFA members received their Greenhand Degree pins.

After the awards were presented, members enjoyed a lunch of chicken fingers and toast from Raising Cane’s of Chillicothe. A total of 96 members and officers were present for the luncheon. A video of the event was made available for members who are studying remotely this semester as well.

The ZT FFA would like to thank all of the staff at Zane Trace and the management at Raising Cane’s who helped make the event possible.