2020 Mission Fund grant recipients

AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2020 Mission Fund.

Now in its third year, the grant program was created to support AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio. Applicants were selected to receive funding based on meeting criteria in four focus areas: Education, Environment, Technology, and Quality of Rural Life.

This year’s Mission Fund grant recipients are:

4-H Camp Ohio, Licking County, $5,000.00

Funds will be used to complete the remodeling project for their nature center and to purchase new educational resources for the nature center.

Camden Twp Fire Department, Lorain County, $15,000.00

Funds will be used to purchase a rescue trailer and equipment for inside the trailer. The trailer will carry specialty equipment such as; a grain bin rescue system, technical rope rescue equipment, hazardous material equipment, ice rescue suits and equipment, rescue cribbing and emergency scene lighting.

Huron County 4-H Camp Conger, Huron County, $6,850.00

Funds will be used to purchase stone to improve the driveway and entrance to the camp and to purchase polyethylene tables that can be sanitized to replace the wood tables they currently have.

Lucas County Agricultural Society, Lucas County, $15,000.00

Funds will be used to replace horse and livestock stalls at the fairgrounds.

Miller City FFA Alumni, Putnam County, $15,000.00

Funds will be used to create “The City Gardens”, a community garden at the school to provide hands on education for grades K-12.

Putnam County Goat and Sheep Committee, Putnam County, $15,000.00

Funds will be used to purchase new pens for the goats and sheep at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.

South East Ambulance District, Wood County, $8,000.00

Funds will be used to purchase a Lucas Device which is used to deliver automated chest compressions during CPR.

The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve & Conservation Farm, $5,150.00

Funds will be used to install trail signs and develop a virtual map of the nature preserve.

“We are fortunate to have outstanding local organizations that continue to work towards making improvements to our rural communities, despite the challenges 2020 has brought,” says Brian Ricker, AgCredit President and CEO. “Investing in these organizations reflects AgCredit’s vision of serving our rural communities.”

Organizations can apply for Mission Fund grants for up to $15,000 per year. The 2021 application process will begin in March. For more information, visit AgCredit.net.