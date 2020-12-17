2020 OSIA LEAD Council Banquet and Annual Awards Ceremony

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Roger A. High, executive director, Ohio Sheep Improvement Association

Even with the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, the OSIA LEAD Council created another successful year. Although 2020 certainly was NOT normal, the memories will always stay with us. Thanks to all the sponsors, directors, adults and of course youth that made 2020 such a tremendous success.

Both market lamb and breeding sheep youth were recognized at the OSIA LEAD Council Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony with an even larger presence than in years past. This year, the OSIA LEAD Council Awards and Banquet committee decided to create a fun experience for the LEAD youth and held the OSIA LEAD Council Banquet and Awards Program at the Kalahari Resort facility in Sandusky. Many families took advantage of this opportunity to enjoy a water filled evening prior to the program.

There were approximately 185 parents, LEAD directors, sponsors and youth in attendance at the 2020 OSIA LEAD Council Banquet and Awards Ceremony. After a delicious meal, the OSIA LEAD Council Annual Meeting provided committee reports. Over 95 youth involved in the OSIA LEAD Council programs received a gambit of wonderful awards for their achievements including showmanship awards, breed class awards, breeding sheep awards, photography awards, and adult recognition.

Be sure to like the Facebook page, Ohio Sheep Improvement Association LEAD Council (https://www.facebook.com/OSIALEAD), to stay informed about future programs and shows and to view the many photos taken during the OSIA LEAD Council Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony. To view the OSIA LEAD Council Banquet and Awards Program photo gallery go to: