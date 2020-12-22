2021 Ohio fair schedule now available

Share Facebook

The Ohio Department of Agriculture released the official dates for the 2021 fair season.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2021 fair season on June 12, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 16 with the Fairfield County Fair. For a complete schedule, click here.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to ensure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to ensure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians. Here is a chronological list.

Fair 2021 Dates Paulding 6/12-19 Pickaway 6/19-26 Harrison 6/21-26 Putnam 6/21-26 Marion 6/28-7/3 Clinton 7/10-7/17 Lawrence 7/10-7/17 Madison 7/10-7/17 Adams 7/11-7/17 Logan 7/11-7/17 Montgomery 7/11-7/17 Lucas 7/12-7/18 Trumbull 7/13-7/18 Jackson 7/15-7/24 Crawford 7/19-7/24 Fayette 7/19-7/24 Perry 7/19-7/24 Warren 7/19-7/24 Carroll 7/19-7/25 Franklin 7/19-7/25 Ottawa 7/19-7/25 Clark 7/23-7/30 Vinton 7/24-7/31 Butler 7/25-7/31 Clermont 7/25-7/31 Knox 7/25-7/31 Shelby 7/25-7/31 Union 7/25-7/31 Seneca 7/26-8/1 Lake 7/27-8/1 Summit 7/27-8/1 Ohio State Fair 7/28-8/8 Pike 7/30-8/7 Preble 7/31-8/7 Auglaize 8/1-8/7 Gallia 8/2-8/7 Greene 8/2-8/7 Columbiana 8/2-8/8 Medina 8/2-8/ 8 Wood 8/2-8/9 Champaign 8/6-8/13 Athens 8/6-8/14 Ross 8/7-8/14 Hartford Ind 8/8-8/14 Richland 8/8-8/14 Holmes 8/9-8/14 Scioto 8/9-8/14 Attica Ind 8/10-8/14 Ashtabula 8/10-8/15 Cuyahoga 8/10-8/15 Erie 8/10-8/15 Hamilton 8/12-8/15 Henry 8/12-8/19 Mercer 8/13-8/19 Miami 8/13-8/19 Muskingum 8/15-8/21 Jefferson 8/15-8/22 Huron 8/16-8/21 Meigs 8/16-8/21 Allen 8/20-8/28 Darke 8/20-8/28 Defiance 8/21-8/28 Lorain 8/22-8/29 Monroe 8/23-8/28 Portage 8/24-8/29 Sandusky 8/24-8/29 Noble 8/29-9/4 Morrow 8/30-9/6 Stark 8/31-9/6 Van Wert 8/31-9/6 Hancock 9/1-9/6 Mahoning 9/1-9/6 Richwood Ind 9/1-9/6 Geauga 9/2-9/6 Fulton 9/3-9/9 Washington 9/4-9/7 Highland 9/5-9/11 Belmont 9/6-9/12 Morgan 9/7-9/11 Hardin 9/7-9/12 Albany Ind 9/8-9/12 Wayne 9/11-9/16 Williams 9/11-9/18 Hocking 9/13-9/18 Wyandot 9/13-9/18 Guernsey 9/13-9/19 Bellville Ind 9/15-9/18 Delaware 9/18-9/25 Ashland 9/19-9/25 Tuscarawas 9/20-9/26 Barlow Ind 9/23-9/26