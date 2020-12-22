Emma and Lauren Preston from Fairfield Co. (right) each made the final drive, along with their younger sister.

2021 Ohio fair schedule now available

December 22, 2020 Country Life, Top Headlines Leave a comment

The Ohio Department of Agriculture released the official dates for the 2021 fair season.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2021 fair season on June 12, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 16 with the Fairfield County Fair. For a complete schedule, click here.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to ensure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to ensure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians. Here is a chronological list.

Fair2021 Dates
Paulding6/12-19
Pickaway6/19-26
Harrison6/21-26
Putnam6/21-26
Marion6/28-7/3
Clinton7/10-7/17
Lawrence7/10-7/17
Madison7/10-7/17
Adams7/11-7/17
Logan7/11-7/17
Montgomery7/11-7/17
Lucas7/12-7/18
Trumbull7/13-7/18
Jackson7/15-7/24
Crawford7/19-7/24
Fayette7/19-7/24
Perry7/19-7/24
Warren7/19-7/24
Carroll7/19-7/25
Franklin7/19-7/25
Ottawa7/19-7/25
Clark7/23-7/30
Vinton7/24-7/31
Butler7/25-7/31
Clermont7/25-7/31
Knox7/25-7/31
Shelby7/25-7/31
Union7/25-7/31
Seneca7/26-8/1
Lake7/27-8/1
Summit7/27-8/1
Ohio State Fair7/28-8/8
Pike7/30-8/7
Preble7/31-8/7
Auglaize8/1-8/7
Gallia8/2-8/7
Greene8/2-8/7
Columbiana8/2-8/8
Medina8/2-8/ 8
Wood8/2-8/9
Champaign8/6-8/13
Athens8/6-8/14
Ross8/7-8/14
Hartford Ind8/8-8/14
Richland8/8-8/14
Holmes8/9-8/14
Scioto8/9-8/14
Attica Ind8/10-8/14
Ashtabula8/10-8/15
Cuyahoga8/10-8/15
Erie8/10-8/15
Hamilton8/12-8/15
Henry8/12-8/19
Mercer8/13-8/19
Miami8/13-8/19
Muskingum8/15-8/21
Jefferson8/15-8/22
Huron8/16-8/21
Meigs8/16-8/21
Allen8/20-8/28
Darke8/20-8/28
Defiance8/21-8/28
Lorain8/22-8/29
Monroe8/23-8/28
Portage8/24-8/29
Sandusky8/24-8/29
Noble8/29-9/4
Morrow8/30-9/6
Stark8/31-9/6
Van Wert8/31-9/6
Hancock9/1-9/6
Mahoning9/1-9/6
Richwood Ind9/1-9/6
Geauga9/2-9/6
Fulton9/3-9/9
Washington9/4-9/7
Highland9/5-9/11
Belmont9/6-9/12
Morgan9/7-9/11
Hardin9/7-9/12
Albany Ind9/8-9/12
Wayne9/11-9/16
Williams9/11-9/18
Hocking9/13-9/18
Wyandot9/13-9/18
Guernsey9/13-9/19
Bellville Ind9/15-9/18
Delaware9/18-9/25
Ashland9/19-9/25
Tuscarawas9/20-9/26
Barlow Ind9/23-9/26
Brown9/27-10/2
Coshocton10/1-10/7
Loudonville Ind10/5-10/9
Fairfield10/10-10/16

