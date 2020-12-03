2021 Pasture for Profit Schools

Share Facebook

By Mark Sulc, Professor, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science, and Ms. Christine Gelley, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Noble County, The Ohio State University

Pasture for Profit schools will be offered between January and March in 2021. Members of the OSU Forage Team, educators from the former Buckeye Hills EERA and beyond, and board members of the Ohio Forage and Grassland Council will offer the Pasture for Profit curriculum as a virtual course. One live webinar will be offered per month pairing “work at your own pace” videos and exercises with each webinar. The schedule is shown below.

Webinar One- Core Grazing Education: 90 minutes, Wed., Jan.13 at 7 p.m.

• Evaluating Resources and Goal Setting (30 minutes)

• Getting Started Grazing (30 minutes)

• Soil Fertility (30 minutes)

Webinar Two- The Science of Grazing: 90 minutes , Wed., Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

• Understanding Plant Growth (30 minutes)

• Fencing and Water Systems (30 minutes)

• Meeting Animal Requirements on Pasture (30 minutes)

Webinar Three- Meeting Grazing Goals: 90 minutes, Wed., March 3 at 7 p.m.

• Pasture Weed Control (30 minutes)

• Economics of Grazing (30 minutes)

• Creating and Implementing Grazing Plans (30 minutes)

A series of additional videos that complement each webinar will be accessible to registered participants. The videos will focus on more specific pasture management topics at the beginner, intermediate, and advanced manager levels.

Look for registration details soon at https://forages.osu.edu/.