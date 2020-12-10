60″ rows vs 30″ rows and grazing cattle

Share Facebook

Nathan Brown from Highland County is a big believer in cover crops. This year he wanted to test 60 inch corn rows and getting a cover crop established early so he can bring cows in to graze after harvest. But how much yield do you give up vs 30 inch rows? There is one way to find out and that is by running an on farm test. Check out the video and see if this concept can pay off.