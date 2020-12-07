Share Facebook

During the virtual 93rd National Convention 7 West Holmes FFA members received their American Degrees. The recipients are Hayley Davis, Taylor Feikert, Drew Mast, Abby Rohr, Logan Schlauch, Gabby Sherman, and Hunter Smith. This is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization and is given to roughly 2% of the membership each year. The American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence. The requirements to earn the American FFA Degree is set forth in the National FFA Constitution. To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree, members must meet qualifications such as receiving a Greenhand, Chapter, and State FFA Degree, holding active membership for the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program, and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program and earning or investing at least $10,000, 50 hours of community service, and demonstrating leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required.