Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA Member Earns State Award

December 11, 2020

 Jake Zajkowski, Anthony Wayne High School senior, earned 3rd place in the state at the Ohio FFA Job Interview Career Development Event.

Jake Zajkowski, Anthony Wayne High School senior, competed in the Ohio FFA Job Interview Career Development Event on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Jake qualified for the contest by winning both the sub-district and district level contests. He then submitted a cover letter and resume, virtually interviewed for a hypothetical job, and wrote a follow-up letter during the state contest. Jake earned 3rd place in division 4, which included 12th grade FFA members from across Ohio. Jake said, “I had a great time competing at the state job interview CDE for the first time. I am very grateful for the opportunity to improve my communication and employment skills.” Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.

