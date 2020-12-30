Anti-meat group makes false claims

Share Facebook

Just before Christmas, the head of an anti-meat extremist group posed as the CEO of a major pork producer during a national television interview, making outrageous and false claims about the U.S. pork industry and challenges it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Taking advantage of this black swan event to drive an anti-meat, anti-livestock agriculture agenda is reprehensible. These radical extremist groups who typically work shrouded in secrecy and false identities — frequently while breaking the law — are only able to propagate their false narrative by hoodwinking journalists and posing as credible sources,” said Howard “AV” Roth, National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) president.

Meanwhile, despite enormous challenges this year, hundreds of thousands of committed farmers and others employed in the pork production industry remain dedicated to keeping Americans and consumers around the world supplied with affordable, nutritious protein.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused record numbers of Americans to be food insecure,” Roth said. “U.S. pork producers are proud to help feed those in need and these extremist groups should be ashamed of their stunts. Apparently there is no low for their actions.”