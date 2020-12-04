Apple Farm Service announces drop-box parts service

Share Facebook

Apple Farm Service is excited to announce their new parts drop-box service as a way to help lower drive times to their customers. The family-owned dealership placed 11 drop-boxes around their four stores.

“We hope our customers take advantage of this new program,” said Kent Holmes marketing manager. “Even if it only saves them an hour of driving, that’s an hour they could’ve used fixing their machine or taking care of a daily chore.”

How does the drop-box program work? Customers can call into any of their four stores and order parts over the phone. Apple Farm Service will deliver their part to any of the 11 drop-boxes they request. The customer can stop by the drop-box at any time to retrieve their part. The best part of this service is that it’s free.

Apple Farm Service Inc. is a family owned agricultural machinery dealership with four locations; Covington, Ohio, Botkins, Ohio, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, and West College Corner, Indiana. They offer parts, sales, and service on Case IH, New Holland, Kubota, Kioti, and dozens of other manufacturers. Their parts department is known for having a vast majority of in-stock parts.

“Apple Farm Service has four locations spread between the Indiana state line and near Columbus Ohio. We have locations close to Lima, and south of Dayton,” Holmes said. “Even if you live in between two stores, it still might be a 45 minute drive to get your parts. Now you just stop at one of our 11 drop-boxes and get on with your day!”

These 11 drop-box locations are all in Ohio and include; New Paris, Union City, Eaton, Greenville, St. Henry, Arcanum, Fletcher, Lena, Bellefontaine, Springfield, and Richwood. Some locations will have parts delivered daily by 6 p.m., and all locations can have parts delivered by 6 p.m. the next day. Exact locations and delivery times are available at AppleFarmService.com/DropBox.

To take advantage of the drop-box service just make sure to mention it when ordering parts. Customers must either have a charge account with Apple Farm Service, or purchase the parts over the phone with credit card.