As pandemics go…

By Don “Doc” Sanders

It appears we are in unparalleled times. There is documentation that 675,000 Americans will die and 50 million worldwide could succumb to the pandemic.

Headlines read that Americans are rebelling against wearing masks. Politicians, who shall remain nameless, appeared at public events without a mask, though citizens are threatened with arrest if observed without a mask.

Politicians were sending mixed and confusing signals. It is argued that masks provide a false sense of security when other guidelines, such as social distancing and avoiding public events, are not being followed. Ultimately, the pandemic was like a raging fire.

Politicians ordered everyone to wear a mask, but some did not follow their own edict. Hospitals are full while medical professionals treating these patients are at risk of contracting the virus. Public pronouncements of supposed cures are also on the rise, but with little data to support them. Originally it was thought that the very young and old codgers like me were the only vulnerable patients to the virus. It soon became apparent that after the initial wave, the virus became more virulent. Anybody and everybody were at risk.

Ultimately communities that did follow strict guidelines “flattened the curve.” (Oh! How I am skeptical of those claims.)

Hopefully I have described the pandemic adequately so that readers can identify with my comments. I haven’t written about COVID-19, though. My description is of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919. The deadliest in history, it infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide — about one-third of the planet’s population — and killed an estimated 20 to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans.

There is an interesting side to the Spanish Flu. It didn’t start in Spain but somewhere in Europe, eventually spreading to Spain. The U.S. and its European allies in World War I ordered the press not to report on the pandemic, fearing this news would give additional ammunition to the Germans. Spain, though, was a pacifist country during World War I and had a free press. Consequently, the Spanish press reported the ongoing pandemic. Because the world learned about the pandemic from the Spaniards, it became known as the Spanish Flu.

The Spanish Flu may not have been any more deadly than COVID-19, but medical professionals didn’t have the resources that doctors have today. This year, COVID-19 was quickly isolated as a coronavirus. After genotyping, it was determined that it was a novel virus, though symptoms were similar to the Spanish Flu, which was caused by the H1N1 influenza virus.

Haven’t politicians and other medical professionals learned anything from history? A great example of a lack of understanding of the current pandemic is a governor (guess who) who ordered COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized in nursing facilities with available beds. Duh! Most of the patients in those facilities are the extremely vulnerable people who can easily be infected.

This same governor won an Emmy award for his “tremendous” effort to control COVID-19 in his state, New York. The state with the most COVID-19 cases in the nation! This not only highlights the governor’s lack of understanding but casts a huge shadow on the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Reckless college students headed south to the beaches during spring break. They made no provision for social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing or sanitizers. After spring break there was an uptick in cases but nothing like the huge swell of cases that has occurred with the advent of school, football and other sports. Many people let their guard down as it seemed cases had plateaued.

Now there is a huge ground swell of new cases that include not only the very young and very old but all age demographics. I predict that a third wave is very likely in the near future.

“Snake oil” treatments abound. It was reported that bleach would kill the virus. One couple, after exposure to COVID-19, drank bleach. One of them died. The other is critically ill.

The bright spot is that three major companies have announced vaccines that have passed initial safety and efficacy tests. Two of these companies have applied for provisional emergency use because of the pandemic ground swell.

I am familiar with the vaccinology involved. I predict that these vaccines will be effective. But how long will it take to vaccinate everyone? It appears that a couple of years may pass before we are declared free of the pandemic.

In the meantime, don’t let your guard down!