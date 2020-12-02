Benjamin Logan FFA Members competed in the Wildlife Management Career Development Event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Benjamin Logan FFA Members – Chase Miller, Peyton Henry, Kaiden Munz, Libby Siefring, and Alexis Sutherly recently competed in the Wildlife Management Career Development Event. The team led by Kaiden Munz placed 36th in the state. The purpose of the virtual event was to stimulate interest and to promote instruction in the areas of fish and wildlife management, as well as to provide recognition for those who have demonstrated skills and competencies as a result of natural resources instruction through a written examination, wildlife identification, understanding pond management, and identifying game laws and safety.